Tencent wins Gamescom's 2024 sustainability award

Tencent has secured Gamescom's 2024 sustainability award.

Tencent Americas president Brent Irvin accepted the award from Playing for the Planet at Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

The award celebrates organisations that demonstrate public commitments to sustainable values, as well as share their approaches to carbon accounting and emissions reductions.

Playing for the Planet's judging panel said it was impressed by Tencent's "transparent approach" to outlining its ambitious sustainability targets, alongside regular "data-driven measurement updates on its progress, covering not just the company’s emissions footprint, but its impact on biodiversity and nature."

“We’re incredibly honoured at Tencent Games to receive this award,” Irvin said.

"Tencent Games encompasses many things - from studios in China, Europe and elsewhere to our global publishing business - but one thing they all share is a commitment to operating our business in a sustainable way.

"We are committed to achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations and across the supply chain by 2030, and want to thank our studios, partners and our gaming community, whose support is essential to achieving our goal of driving positive change in our game business."

Playing for the Planet co-founder Sam Barratt added: "Whether it is heat, floods, or fires, new climate records are being broken every day. While the news can feel grim, there is still time to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

"Tencent Games’ leadership is worthy of recognition at Gamescom to meaningfully reduce their carbon emissions and engage their players, and Playing for the Planet is looking forward to working more closely with them and other studios to see how this can be ratcheted up further.”