Talofa Games secures $6.3m in funding round

Talofa Games has raised $6.3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Chamaeleon.

Founded in 2019, the US-based developer recently launched its multiplayer fitness mobile game Run Legends, and will use the funding to support the title as well as developing similar games.

The funding round included participation from A16z Games Speedrun, Basis Set Ventures, Insight Partners, 1Up Ventures, and other investors.

"Fitness and gaming do not need to be mutually exclusive, and we are extremely proud to build a game that enables players to improve their health while having fun and playing with friends," said Talofa founder and CEO Jenny Xu.

"We look forward to working with our players to scale this new social fitness experience and create a happier, healthier world."

Chamaeleon founder and managing partner Nuno Goncalves Pedro added: "It is our great pleasure to be able to join Jenny and her team at Talofa on her quest to create positive habits, at scale."