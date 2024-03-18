Tales of franchise character designer Mutsumi Inomata has died

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Character designer of the Tales of series Mustumi Inomata has died, aged 63.

Her sister announced the news of her passing via Inomata's official social media account. She died on March 10; her cause of death was not disclosed.

Inomata's earliest game credit was in 1986, as she designed the cover of the PC title Alpha.

She began working on character designs for Bandai Namco's Tales of series with 1997's Tales of Destiny for the PlayStation. Most recently, her works include Tales of Crestoria and Tales of Beseria.

The professional artist also provided designs on Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Tekken: Dark Resurrection, and Tekken 5.

She was eulogized on social media by Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada.

He said, "I'm deeply shocked to hear that. Inomata-Sensei used to come to my office and play games with me. She was gone too soon. Rest in peace, sensei…"

Meanwhile, the official Tales of franchise social media account said, "We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Mutsumi Inomata after her passing."

"We are grateful for how her talents and skills created irreplaceable characters that will shine brightly in the hearts of fans forever."