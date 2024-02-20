Swedish games veterans unveil Cult of the North

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A cohort of Swedish gaming professionals have unveiled Cult of the North, a new games studio.

CEO Adam Schaub and chief product officer Marcus Jacob will oversee the game maker.

Schaub's work history includes a prior role as Europe vice president and general manager at Mythical Games. He also had a three-year stint as vice president of creative production at King.

Meanwhile, Jacob brings career experience that includes working at Embark Studios as chief commercial officer. He also served as senior vice president of Candy Crush and its business performance at King.

Cult of the North is currently working on its first title, Project Gundalf, a player vs player-focused game. It's slated to be released on PC next year.