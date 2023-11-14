Super Mario Wonder leads a raft of new releases | Japan Monthly Charts

Famitsu has released its physical sales data for October, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder unsurprisingly topped the charts in its debut month.

Although it launched more than halfway through the month's reporting window, Nintendo's latest mascot platformer was estimated to have sold more than 801,000 copies, far ahead of the 110,000 posted by the month's second-best-seller, Detective Pikachu Returns.

The PS5-exclusive Spider-Man 2 rounded out a Top Three of new releases with about 90,000 sold, while the previous chart-topper Pikmin 4 was pushed to fourth place with an estimated 66,000 copies sold in its fourth month on shelves.

In all, there were seven new releases in the Top 10, which helped drive software sales up 25% year-over-year to ¥13.7 billion ($91 million).

On the hardware front, the Switch OLED was the most popular purchase of the month by far, accounting for almost 60% of all consoles sold on its own.

The PS5 was a distant second with almost 22% of consoles sold.

While hardware unit sales were at their lowest point of the past six months, they compared more favorably to last October's numbers, finishing up 15% year-over-year to ¥17.3 billion ($115 million).

Overall spending in the console space was up 19% to ¥31 billion ($206 million).

Here are Japan's Top Ten best-selling physical games from September 25 to October 29, 2023, courtesy of Famitsu:

Rank Title Publisher 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder [NEW] Nintendo 2 Detective Pikachu Returns [NEW] Nintendo 3 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 [NEW] SIE (Sony) 4 Pikmin 4 Nintendo 5 Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch [NEW] TakaraTomy 6 Fate/Samurai Remnant (Switch) [NEW] Koei Tecmo Games 7 Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai (Switch) [NEW] Square Enix 8 EA Sports FC (Switch) [NEW] Electronic Arts 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 10 Pocket Monsters Scarlet/Violet Nintendo