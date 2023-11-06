If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario Wonder continues its No.1 reign | UK Boxed Charts

Robocop: Rogue City debuts at No.4

Sophie McEvoy
Super Mario Wonder remained at the top of the UK boxed charts for a third week, keeping EA Sports FC 24 at No.2.

The football title rose one spot as Spider-Man 2 fell to No.3 after a 40% decline in sales week-on-week, according to GfK data.

Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the No.10 spot following a 34% rise in sales.

There was only one new release in the Top Ten this week, with Robocop: Rogue City debuting at No.4.

A few more new titles debuted in the Top 20, including WarioWare: Move It, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, and EA Sports WRC.

Elsewhere, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 dropped from its No.4 debut last week down to No.30 after a 85% decrease in sales. Sonic Superstars also moved further down the charts three weeks after release, falling from No.15 last week to No.26.

Finally, more titles experienced price promotions in the retail charts this week. Lego 2K Drive saw a 147% increase, largely driven by sales on Nintendo Switch. The Dark Souls Trilogy also saw a 106% boost in sales due to a price reduction on Xbox One.

Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending November 3, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title
1 1 Super Mario Bros Wonder
3 2 EA Sports FC 24
2 3 Spider-Man 2
New entry 4 Robocop: Rogue City
6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8 6 Hogwarts Legacy
9 7 Nintendo Switch Sports
5 8 Assassin's Creed Mirage
10 9 Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
14 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
