Summer games showcase 2023: All the events, all the details

Although E3 is canceled this year, this week marks the start of 2023's summer games showcases.

From AAA to indie and midsized titles, various presentations will be dedicated to showing the public what they can look forward to. Sony aired its own show already, and Nintendo hasn't announced its next Direct presentation, but we aren't lacking for spotlight events.

Among this week's showings, the Summer Game Fest and Microsoft's Xbox/Starfield presentation are likely to draw the most attention, but there's a solid AAA undercard of events from Ubisoft, Capcom, Square Enix, and Sega's RGG Studio.

GamesIndustry.biz has a handy guide of the showcases schedules and where you can watch them right here:

Wednesday, June 7

9am PDT/ 12pm EDT/ 5pm BST

Watch it here

A digital showcase dedicated to showing new and upcoming indie titles from different developers.

Thursday, June 8

12pm PDT/ 3pm EDT/ 8pm BST

Watch it here

As a cross-industry event, Geoff Keighley's livestreamed showcase will feature multiple publishers and world premieres.

2pm PDT/ 5pm EDT/ 10pm BST

Watch it here

Founded by Double Fine and IAM8Bit the presentation will showcase some of the newest indie titles.

3pm PDT/ 6pm EDT/ 11pm BST

Watch it here

Devolver is back to announcing real games with jokes and gags in the most unconventional ways.

Friday, June 9

12pm PDT/ 3pm EDT/ 8pm BST

Watch it here

As it further recognizes the art of video games, the Tribeca Film Festival will host its games showcase.

Saturday, June 10

9am PDT/ 12pm EDT/ 5pm BST

Watch it here

Dedicated to the games that give players a cozy feeling, the presentation will highlight indie games that are cute and thoughtful.

10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST

Watch it here

The presentation is on pace to show nearly 40 game trailers for titles released across multiple platforms.

Sunday, June 11

10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST

Watch it here

The platform holder will be dedicating the show to new titles launching on the Xbox and PC. Right after the presentation will be its showcase dedicated to Bethesda's Starfield.

1pm PDT/ 4pm EDT/ 9pm BST

Watch it here

For everyone who mostly plays their games on PC, you can look forward to 55 game trailers this year.

3pm PDT/ 6pm EDT/ 11pm BST

Watch it here

RPG fans can look forward to a new showing from the publisher behind Final Fantasy 16, as it'll be hosting its own presentation again.

Monday, June 12

10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST

Watch it here

The company behind Assassin's Creed Mirage is back to show consumers new titles that they can expect soon.

Capcom Showcase

3pm PDT/ 6pm EDT/ 11pm BST

Watch it here

The Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake publisher will have a presentation to show fans what's next for the company.

Tuesday, June 13

10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST

Watch it here

Microsoft will have an extended show for Xbox users and what they can be excited about going forward.

3pm PDT/ 6pm EDT/ 11pm BST

Watch it here

Part of the Guerilla Collective, this is a showcase celebrating the work of Black developers and Black game characters.

Wednesday, June 14

11am PDT/ 2pm EDT/ 7pm BST

A livestream presentation dedicated, unsurprisingly, to the virtual reality space, showcasing upcoming games and updates.

Thursday, June 15

8pm PDT/ 11pm EDT/ 4am BST

Watch it here

The makers of Like a Dragon: Ishin! are here to let fans know what's next for the game series.