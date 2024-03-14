Summer Game Fest 2024 date confirmed

The date for Summer Game Fest 2024 has been confirmed, with the gaming showcase taking place on Friday, June 7.

As reported by Polygon, the two-hour event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and broadcast live from the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT / 10pm BST.

The show will be available to stream on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Steam, and other platforms.

Public tickets for Summer Game Fest 2024 will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting May 7. An invite-only event will be held for media and influencers from June 8 to June 10, according to IGN.

Last year's event featured the reveal of Prince of Persia, alongside announcements from titles such as Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy 6 Rebirth.