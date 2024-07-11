Stellar Blade developer Shift Up raises $320m in IPO

Shift Up, the South Korean developer behind this year's PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade, has successfully completed an initial public offering to the tune of 435 billion won ($320 million).

Bloomberg reports it is the largest gaming IPO in South Korea in over two years, and the first of at least $50 million since 2021, when PUBG developer Krafton raised $3.8 billion.

It's also the second largest of all South Korean IPOs in 2024, surpassed only by the $553 million offering by HD Hyundai Marine Solution.

In addition to Stellar Blade, Shift Up is best known for mobile games Goddess of Victory: Nikkie and Destiny Child.

The studio, which was first formed in 2013, said it plans to use the proceeds to expand its games portfolio.

Shift Up's share price jumped 49% in the first day of trading, reaching as high as 89,500 won ($64.87) per share. Nearly 7.3 million shares were sold at 60,000 won ($43.49) each. Bloomberg reports demand for shares was 226 times higher than availability.

Founder and CEO Hyung-Tae Kim will remain as the company's largest shareholder, with Tencent Holdings as its second largest.