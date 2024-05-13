Steel City Interactive raises £15m in funding

Sheffield-based studio Steel City Interactive has raised over £15 million in a funding round led by Novator Ventures.

The money raised will support the full release of its boxing title Undisputed, which is currently in early access.

Other participants in the funding round included London Venture Partners, in addition to boxing industry veterans Egis Klimas and Jose de la Cruz who have also joined the studio as advisors.

"I'm delighted to have such a formidable team of investors in our camp," said Steel City Interactive founder and CEO Ash Habib. "They share our vision to bring boxing back to video games and deliver a world-beating, authentic game that does justice to the sport we all love."

Novator chairman and founder Thor Björgólfsson added: "It is fantastic to see how a passionate indie studio went on a mission to put boxing back on the map of video gaming and created the first major boxing game in a generation.

"We are delighted to partner with Steel City Interactive and support Habib and his team in launching Undisputed."

Steel City Interactive was founded in 2020 by Ash Habib, Asif Habib, and Asad Habib. The studio moved to Sheffield in 2024 following an expansion in staff.