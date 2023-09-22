Steam Deck follow-up not likely until late 2025 or later

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

A Steam Deck 2 is not likely to be released until late 2025 or beyond, according to Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais.

In an interview with The Verge, he attributed this to whether battery life technology will improve enough not to be affected by a higher device performance.

"It's important to us that the Deck offers a fixed performance target for developers and that the message to customers is simple, where every Deck can play the same games. As such, changing the performance level is not something we are taking lightly, and we only want to do so when there is a significant enough increase to be had."

Regarding battery performance, he added, "I don't anticipate such a leap to be possible in the next couple of years."

The Verge went on to say that Valve has expressed interest in creating a faster device in 2022.