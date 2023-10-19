Starfield helps boost US games revenue 10% in September | US Monthly Charts

Starfield debuted at No.1 in Circana's US charts for September, instantly becoming the seventh best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date.

Bethesda's space-adventure RPG ranked as the best-selling title across Xbox and PC according to Circana's monthly US sales report, as shared by executive director and industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

PC was the lead platform for the game, which launched on September 6. It's worth noting that Starfield's success as reported here doesn't include its performance on Game Pass.

Alongside Starfield, there were four new entries in the Top 5 last month. Mortal Kombat 6 debuted at No.2, selling most on PlayStation platforms.

EA Sports FC 24 and Payday 3 debuted in third and fifth place respectively, while The Crew: Motorfest came in at No.7.

Madden NFL 24 fell from its top spot in August to No.4 this month.

Consumer spending increased 10% year-over-year to $4.5 billion owing to a 13% growth in spending on content, an improvement on the 4% increase seen in August.

Accessory sales saw an 11% rise year-over-year to $197 million.

Hardware saw a 8% drop year-over-year, despite growth in Xbox hardware. This was offset by a decline in sales for Switch and PlayStation 5.

Even though the latter saw a reduction in sales, PlayStation 5 remained the best-selling hardware platform this month.

Overall spending in mobile increased 4.3% year-over-year, while the top ten mobile games by revenue saw no change compared to last month.

"Monopoly Go remains firmly on top, with the No.2 to No.4 games Royal Match, Roblox, and Candy Crush clustered together, but trailing Scopely's hit by a wide margin," said Samuel Aune of Sensor Tower. "Spend in Pokémon Go came down from the high of August, Pokémon Go's World Championship Month."

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of August 27 to September 30, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Starfield 2 New Mortal Kombat 1 3 New EA Sports FC 24 4 1 Madden NFL 24 5 New Payday 3 6 New NBA 2K24* 7 New The Crew: Motorfest 8 2 Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon 9 5 Hogwarts Legacy 10 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) 11 12 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 12 27 Resident Evil 4 (2023) 13 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* 14 9 Minecraft 15 10 Mario Kart 8* 16 20 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege 17 18 Gran Turismo 7 18 14 Elden Ring 19 34 Sea of Thieves 20 7 Diablo 4

*Digital sales not included