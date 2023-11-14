Squido Studio raises CA$1.5m in funding round

No More Rainbows developer Squido Studio has secured CA$1.5 million in funding.

The Canada Media Fund led the investment as part of its Experimentation Stream's Innovation and Experimentation program, which encourages and supports the development of projects in digital media.

Other partners include Preview Labs, La Guilde de jeu vidéo du Québec, OVHcloud, Equinox Games, National Research Council Canada, Creature's Doug North Cook, and DigiHub Shawinigan.

The contribution will go towards development of an upcoming mixed reality multiplayer game, Squido Studio shared on LinkedIn.

Squido Studio previously received funding from the Canada Media Fund in 2021 to expand its team and transition to full-time work during development on No More Rainbows.