Square Enix sales almost flat through first nine months of fiscal year
The publisher's HD Games segment saw a 15% revenue increase as it launched multiple titles during the period
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix released its financial earnings for the nine months that ended on December 31, 2023.
Here's what you need to know for the nine months:
The Numbers
- Net sales: ¥257.6 billion ($1.7 billion), up 1% year-on-year
- Profit: ¥26.8 billion ($180 million), down 42% year-on-year
- Digital Entertainment net sales: ¥179.6 billion ($1.2 billion), down 2.5% year-on-year
HD Games
The HD Games subsection generated ¥66.8 billion ($449 million) in net sales, an increase of 15% compared to last year.
The division saw various games released during the nine-month period.
Square Enix's HD title launches include:
- Final Fantasy: Pixel Remaster
- Final Fantasy 16
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
- Star Ocean:The Second Story R
Mobile/PC Browser
Mobile/PC Browser games amassed ¥78 billion ($524 million), a decrease of 9% year-over-year.
Square Enix has highlighted a slate of 16 major titles for the segment.
However, it notes, "New titles were unable to offset weak performances from existing titles."
MMOs
During the period, MMOs made ¥34.8 billion ($234 million) in revenue, representing a decrease of 14% year-over-year.
Its two operating titles, Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X plan to have new expansion packs for 2024.
Additionally, the publisher's earnings revealed that it sold 18.51 million copies of downloaded and packaged games during the nine months.
Downloaded games comprised 14.32 million units, whereas disc-based titles sold 4.19 million units.
Looking ahead
Square Enix notes that it launched its newest title, Foamstars is set to launch on February 6.
Meanwhile, the next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is set to release on February 29.
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox