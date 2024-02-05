Square Enix sales almost flat through first nine months of fiscal year

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix released its financial earnings for the nine months that ended on December 31, 2023.

Here's what you need to know for the nine months:

The Numbers

Net sales : ¥257.6 billion ($1.7 billion), up 1% year-on-year

: ¥257.6 billion ($1.7 billion), up 1% year-on-year Profit : ¥26.8 billion ($180 million), down 42% year-on-year

: ¥26.8 billion ($180 million), down 42% year-on-year Digital Entertainment net sales: ¥179.6 billion ($1.2 billion), down 2.5% year-on-year

HD Games

The HD Games subsection generated ¥66.8 billion ($449 million) in net sales, an increase of 15% compared to last year.

The division saw various games released during the nine-month period.

Square Enix's HD title launches include:

Final Fantasy: Pixel Remaster

Final Fantasy 16

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Star Ocean:The Second Story R

Mobile/PC Browser

Mobile/PC Browser games amassed ¥78 billion ($524 million), a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

Square Enix has highlighted a slate of 16 major titles for the segment.

However, it notes, "New titles were unable to offset weak performances from existing titles."

MMOs

During the period, MMOs made ¥34.8 billion ($234 million) in revenue, representing a decrease of 14% year-over-year.

Its two operating titles, Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X plan to have new expansion packs for 2024.

Additionally, the publisher's earnings revealed that it sold 18.51 million copies of downloaded and packaged games during the nine months.

Downloaded games comprised 14.32 million units, whereas disc-based titles sold 4.19 million units.

Looking ahead

Square Enix notes that it launched its newest title, Foamstars is set to launch on February 6.

Meanwhile, the next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is set to release on February 29.