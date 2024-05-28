Square Enix shutting down two Dragon Quest mobile games

Square Enix will be shutting down two of its Dragon Quest mobile games in Japan.

Action RPG Dragon Quest Champions and puzzle game Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi will be shut down by the end of July, as announced on social media for both games.

Champions will cease operations on July 30, 2024, followed by Keshi Keshi on July 31.

Co-developed by Koei Tecmo's Omega Force, Champions launched in June 2023 following a beta test in February. Keshi Keshi released in December 2021, and was co-developed by NHN PlayArt.