Foamstars to become free-to-play

Square Enix has announced its four-vs-four shooter Foamstars will become free-to-play.

Detailed on the publisher's support website, the change from the game's current pricing model will change on October 4, 2024.

Players will no longer require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play the title from this date.

Players that purchased Foamstars before this change will receive a gift bundle including exclusive in-game items, with further details to be announced in due course.

Earlier this month, Square Enix reported a 68% increase in Q1 profits to $72 million, despite a decline in net sales of 18.4% to $477 million.