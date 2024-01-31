Square Enix dissolves Tokyo RPG Factory

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Square Enix has disbanded Tokyo RPG Factory and absorbed the subsidiary into its larger firm.

As reported by Gemastu, per Gamebiz, the publisher will inherit the studio’s assets and liabilities.

Tokyo RPG Factory was established in 2014, focusing on new console RPG projects.

It released titles such as I am Setsuna in 2016 and Lost Sphear in 2017.

Meanwhile, Tokyo RPG's last game was Oninaki, which was launched in 2019.