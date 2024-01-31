If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Square Enix dissolves Tokyo RPG Factory

The studio initially launched back in 2014 and closes after releasing three titles

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Square Enix has disbanded Tokyo RPG Factory and absorbed the subsidiary into its larger firm.

As reported by Gemastu, per Gamebiz, the publisher will inherit the studio’s assets and liabilities.

Tokyo RPG Factory was established in 2014, focusing on new console RPG projects.

It released titles such as I am Setsuna in 2016 and Lost Sphear in 2017.

Meanwhile, Tokyo RPG's last game was Oninaki, which was launched in 2019.

Related topics
Development Square Enix Tokyo RPG Factory
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.