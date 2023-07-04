Square Enix cancels Just Cause Mobile

Square Enix has cancelled its Just Cause mobile title.

The information was confirmed by Square Enix External Studios' global brand manager Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau to VGC.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause Mobile,” she said.

Just Cause Mobile had launched in early access in some regions already, with the game removed from stores yesterday (July 3).

Grosbois-Favreau added: "It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us."

Players who purchased in-game currencies during the early access phases have been refunded.

Just Cause Mobile was announced at the Game Awards 2020 and was due to launch on iOS and Android. The free-to-play shooter was expected to launch this year with single-player and multiplayer modes.