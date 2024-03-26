Sprout Esports shuts down

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sprout Esports has closed its business after seven years of operations.

As reported by EsportsInsider, Sprout attributed the shuttering to its business being unable to sustain itself further.

The firm's announcement on social media said, "When looking at alternative strategies, e.g., increasing incentives to increase the potential of success, we found that this model carried risk above what we'd consider our comfort zone."

"Embracing a model that deviates significantly from our established approach has been deemed too risky for us to pursue."

The esports organization also said maintaining its operations has struggled since its establishment in 2017.

Sprout's closing suggests a continued downturn in the competitive gaming sector.

