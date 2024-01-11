Spider-Man 2 receives most nominations for 2024 DICE Awards

Spider-Man 2 led the nominations for the 27th Annual DICE Awards, which were announced yesterday.

Insomniac Games' title was recognised across nine categories, including Action Game of the Year and Game Direction. Remedy's Alan Wake 2 came in close second with eight nominations, appearing in Art Direction and Story.

Baldur's Gate 3 scooped up seven nominations, with Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart being recognised for their portrayals of Astarion and Karlach.

Indie hit Cocoon received six nods, including Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, Adventure Game of the Year, and Game Direction.

All four games were recognised in the Game of the Year category, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which received five nominations.

Elsewhere, Starfield was recognised for Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year, a category that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty also received a nomination.

The 27th Annual DICE Awards take place alongside the conference on February 15 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 DICE Awards:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2, Melanie Liburd)

Astarion (Baldur's Gate 3, Neil Newbon)

Karlach (Baldur's Gate 3, Samantha Béart)

Miles Morales (Spider-Man 2, Nadji Jeter)

Jala (Thirsty Suitors, Farah Merani)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo 4

Spider-Man 2

Planet of Luna

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Spider-Man 2

Remnant 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Lego 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo 6

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

What The Car?

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo 6

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction