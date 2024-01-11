Spider-Man 2 receives most nominations for 2024 DICE Awards
Alan Wake 2 took eight, followed by Baldur's Gate 3 with seven and Cocoon with six
Spider-Man 2 led the nominations for the 27th Annual DICE Awards, which were announced yesterday.
Insomniac Games' title was recognised across nine categories, including Action Game of the Year and Game Direction. Remedy's Alan Wake 2 came in close second with eight nominations, appearing in Art Direction and Story.
Baldur's Gate 3 scooped up seven nominations, with Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart being recognised for their portrayals of Astarion and Karlach.
Indie hit Cocoon received six nods, including Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, Adventure Game of the Year, and Game Direction.
All four games were recognised in the Game of the Year category, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which received five nominations.
Elsewhere, Starfield was recognised for Art Direction and Role-Playing Game of the Year, a category that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty also received a nomination.
The 27th Annual DICE Awards take place alongside the conference on February 15 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 DICE Awards:
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Saga Anderson (Alan Wake 2, Melanie Liburd)
- Astarion (Baldur's Gate 3, Neil Newbon)
- Karlach (Baldur's Gate 3, Samantha Béart)
- Miles Morales (Spider-Man 2, Nadji Jeter)
- Jala (Thirsty Suitors, Farah Merani)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo 4
- Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Luna
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Spider-Man 2
- Remnant 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo 6
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- What The Car?
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 6
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom