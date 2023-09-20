Spectarium raises €5m in seed funding round

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Spectarium announced that it has raised €5 million in a seed funding round.

The funding will go towards developing its action RPG title Myths, which is slated for a 2024 soft launch, and expanding its workforce.

Bitkraft Ventures led the round alongside participation from Delphi Digital and Framework Ventures.

Spectarium was established by Romain Schneider, Mark Peterson, Avi Shalel, and Gabi Shalel. Its team consists of professionals who worked at firms such as Riot Games, Epic Games, EA, and Square Enix.

The studio says that its title, Myths, uses AI technology to provide players unique game experiences similar to the TikTok algorithm.

"While we remain community-centric, the studio has evolved and is committed to developing cross-platform, mass-market games that captivate gamers worldwide. By merging standout visuals with generated content, we aim to craft unique and endless gameplay experiences," said Schneider.