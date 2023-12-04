Sony removing purchased Discovery TV shows from PlayStation Store

PlayStation is removing purchased Discovery television shows from its platform by the end of this month.

In a legal notice sent to users who have previously bought Discovery content on the PlayStation Store, the company said shows will become unavailable due to licensing issues from December 31.

"Due to our current licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library," the notice said.

Over 1,300 seasons of shows will be removed as listed by PlayStation, including Animal Planet Presents, Cake Boss, Deadliest Catch, How It's Made, and MythBusters.

Last year, PlayStation removed purchased content from Studio Canal due to "evolving licensing agreements with its content providers," leaving users unable to view purchased content in their library.