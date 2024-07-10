Sony Music, Aniplex, and Pocketpair form Palworld Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment, Aniplex, and Palworld developer Pocketpair have joined forces to create a joint venture called Palworld Entertainment.

The move was announced on social media, with the post saying the joint venture will aim at continuing Palworld's "global development."

Siliconera reported that Palworld Entertainment will focus on expanding the IP, including via licensing opportunities and merchandise to be sold on Aniplex's store.

Palworld released at the beginning of the year and quickly became an unexpected hit, selling six million copies in four days. Sales kept going up, and Pocketpair's title soon became the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch.

By the end of February, Palworld had reached 25 million players.

Soon after its launch, we talked to legal experts about what developers could learn from the Palworld vs Pokémon debate, and whether Pocketpair's hit infringed on The Pokémon Company's IP rights.