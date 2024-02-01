Palworld is biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch | News-in-brief
Pocketpair's hit reaches seven million players on Xbox via Game Pass, and 19 million across all platforms
This is a News-in-brief article, our short format linking to official sources for more information
- Palworld has become the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch ever, played by seven million people. [Read more from the official source here]
- Additionally, it reached a total of 19 million players since launch, including 12 million on Steam. [Read more from the official source here]
