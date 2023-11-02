Sonic The Hedgehog franchise moved 1.6bn units

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sega published its annual report yesterday, which says that the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise has moved 1.6 billion units as of March 2023.

The figure, which includes both its full game sales and downloads of its free-to-play versions, is up 7% compared to last year.

Sonic Frontiers, launched in November 2022, partly contributed to the series' unit and download growth, and Sega noted the series has also benefitted from the success of the 2020 Sonic movie and its 2022 sequel.

Meanwhile, since its debut in 2000, the strategy series Total War has amassed 43.4 million more units in sales and downloads, growing 7% year-over-year.

Sega's Football Manager series has pulled in 30.2 million units and downloads, a growth of 21% year-over-year. Its latest entry, Football Manager 2023, launched on PC in November 2022 and then on PlayStation 5 in February.

Additionally, the crime drama series Like a Dragon has moved 21.3 million units as it increased sales by 7% year-over-year. The franchise saw the release of Like a Dragon: Ishin on February 17.

The Persona series has shifted 17.7 million units and downloads, up 14% year-over-year.

While the franchise had no releases, Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 were ported to Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles during late 2022 and early 2023.