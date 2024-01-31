SF6 and RE4 continue to drive Capcom results

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Capcom has released its results through the first nine months of its fiscal year, which continues to be a successful one for the publisher.

The numbers

Overall business

Net sales: ¥106 billion ($723 million, up 33% year-on-year)

¥106 billion ($723 million, up 33% year-on-year) Operating income: ¥47.7 billion ($325 million, up 43%)

¥47.7 billion ($325 million, up 43%) Net income: ¥34.6 billion ($236 million, up 47%)

Digital Contents

Net sales: ¥81.4 billion ($556 million, up 33%)

¥81.4 billion ($556 million, up 33%) Operating income: ¥1.55 billion ($10.6 million, up 53%)

The highlights

The holiday quarter wasn't much for new releases on the Capcom front, but its recently launched titles from earlier in the year helped ensure the publisher posted significant growth through the first nine months of its fiscal year.

June release Street Fighter 6 sold 2.98 million units through the end of 2023 (and passed the 3 million mark early in 2024), while last March's Resident Evil 4 hit a lifetime sales total of 6.48 million, receiving a boost from a new PSVR2 mode launched last month.

Meanwhile, Capcom said the announcement of Monster Hunter Wild drove "solid sales" for previous entries in the franchise, and Monster Hunter Now on mobile has reached 10 million downloads life-to-date.

Overall, Capcom's Digital Contents division sold 32.6 million units through the first nine months of its fiscal year, up 12% year-over-year.

Despite the success of Street Fighter 6, Capcom's older titles drove most of that, with catalog sales up 21% year-over-year to 26.7 million units.

The holiday quarter went more or less according to expectations for Capcom, as the company maintained its previously announced full-year forecast.