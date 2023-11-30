Sega says Sonic Superstars sales "weaker than expected"

Sega has shared that Sonic Superstars didn't meet sales expectations following the game's launch.

In a financial briefing for its H1 results published earlier this month, Sega president and CEO Haruki Satomi said Sonic Superstars experienced a "slightly weaker start" than the firm expected.

Satomi noted that the Sonic IP sells more during the holiday period, and that's where "90% of the title's marketing cost will be spent."

When asked about the lower-than-expected sales during an investor Q&A, Satomi highlighted the competition the title faced at release, with Super Mario Bros Wonder launching three days after Sonic Superstars.

"We believe that the impact of [another] companies' major title releasing at the same time is significant, but we plan to expand the promotion towards the holiday season, especially in the overseas market," said Satomi.

"Both the Metacritic score and user score are higher than Sonic Frontiers, and we would like to continue to sell firmly."