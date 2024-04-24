Second Life developer sells off payments business Tilia

Linden Lab, the developer of Second Life, has sold its payments business, Tilia, to Thunes.

In the transaction with the global payments processor, Tilia will be rebranded to Thunes and remain in San Francisco.

Thunes and Linden have also agreed to an exclusive five-year partnership as part of the acquisition deal. Payment processing and payouts will be provided to Linden.

This will allow game players to pay and receive money in real time.

"The combination of Tilia and Thunes will give Linden Lab’s customers more payment choices and the ability to receive payouts in real time, anywhere, into the wallet or bank account of their choice," said Linden Lab CEO Brad Oberwager.

"It will be business as usual for our people and our customers as we bring Tilia and Thunes together."

The news comes a month after Linden announced that Second Life is in development for mobile devices.