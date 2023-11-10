Samurai Punk to close down

Australian studio Samurai Punk has announced that it's shutting down.

In a post shared on its website and on social media, the Killbug developer said after that ten years in operations, the team has made the "tough decision" to "cease development."

The post was signed by directors Winston Tang and Nicholas McDonnell, who thanked their team for the "nine incredible games" the Melbourne-based studio developed.

"Samurai Punk started in 2014 during a situation in Australia where jobs were short and the only route forward for us was to either found a company or move overseas to find work. We banded together with the shared goal of creating exciting and fresh game experiences, and we're incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve together.

"Since then we've grown a lot as developers and learnt a lot about what we want as artists making video games. This introspection has led us to the conclusion that it's the right time for us to part ways and embark on new adventures."

They clarified that Samurai Punk will maintain some support on its titles to "ensure the continued existence" of its projects.