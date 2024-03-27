Roblox, CCP Games and more headline London Developer Conference

The full line-up for the London Developer Conference has been revealed.

Taking place on Thursday, April 11th, the event features sessions on data, politics, online safety, AI, discoverability and the jobs market.

The event will include speakers from across the industry, including leaders from CCP, Roblox, Newzoo and more. It'll even feature a session from GamesIndustry.biz on what is going on with the games market, and what might happen next.

Tickets are on sale here. Here is the full schedule.

9.30: Conference Welcome- Michael French (London Games Festival)

9.50: A view on the market - Christopher Dring (GamesIndustry.biz)

10.00: Pushing button on Super Nintendo - George Osborne (Video Game Industry Memo) and Keza MacDonald (The Guardian)

10.30: Data - Tianyi Gu (Newzoo)

10.55: Video Games Expenditure Credit - Anna Mansi (BFI)



11.30: Community - Hilmar Petursson (CCP)

12.00: The Online Safety Act - Simon Monkman (Ofcom)

12.15: Playing Politics Panel - George Osborne (VGIM), Matt Honeycombe-Foster (Politico), Dom Murphy (Ukie)



14.00: UGC in Gaming - Ruben Veiga (Roblox)

14.15: AI and Games: State of Play - Dr Tommy Thompson (AI & Games)

14.30: AI and Games Panel - Yuquain Sun (Royal Academy of Art), TBC

15.00: Discoverability panel - Charley Grafton-Callaghan (consultant), Jo Cooke (Bastion), Ben Finch (NDreams), David Ortiz (ICO partners)



16.00: London and the UK Jobs Market - Colin MacDonald (Games Jobs Live)

16:15: Games Growth Challenges Panel - George Osborne (VGIM), Maria Sayans (ustwo), James Dobrowski (Sharkmob), Nina Adams (Auroch Digital)

LDC is part of London Games Festival, which also includes the Games Finance Market, WASD and the BAFTA video game awards. You can read more about that here.