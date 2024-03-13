Roar Games secures $1.5m from The Games Fund

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Roar Games has received an investment of $1.5 million from The Games Fund.

As reported by VentureBeat, the studio was established in 2023 by the founders of the production firm Zheeshee.

Roar Games' funding will go towards developing its first title, Tenet of the Spark, an action game.

Artem Shcherbakov, CEO and founder of Roar Games, said, "I'm delighted to welcome The Games fund as our first investor. We were impressed by their human approach and willingness to buy into our team's vision for an experience and an IP which can transcend the boundaries of gaming."

"'Tenet of the Spark' has already captured the imagination of millions of potential players around the world and the community's reaction made us realize that a vibrant, energetic story could get a new life in the form of a game."

Tenet of the Spark was inspired by a short film created by Zheeshee back in 2023.