Riot Games appoints A. Dylan Jadeja as new CEO

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Riot Games has announced that A. Dylan Jadeja will be its next CEO.

He will succeed Nicolo Laurent, who served as CEO for six years at the games firm. In the announcement sent to staff, Laurent said he will focus on his family as he shifts to an advisory role.

Jadeja's transition to the position of CEO is projected to be finalized by Q4 2023.

He joined Riot Games in 2011 as chief financial officer and currently serves as president of global corporate strategy. His professional career includes a seven-year stint at Goldman Sachs as vice president.

"What drew me to Riot all those years ago was the authenticity of our mission, the enthusiasm of the global player community, and the passion in every corner of the company," Jadeja said.

"… I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry here at Riot and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team."