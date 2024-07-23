Riot Games pays tribute to League of Legends voice actor Sam Mowry, who passed away aged 64

Dota 2 and League of Legends voice actor Sam Mowry has died aged 64.

According to Mowry's wife and theatrical partner, Cindy McGean, he suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend whilst being prepared for emergency surgery.

Mowry was a talented actor with an enviable credit list on stage and screen, as well as games like Dota 2, League of Legends, Infamous, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent's Alexander.

Riot Games paid tribute to the actor in a statement posted to its social media channels.

"We're sad to learn that Sam Mowry, the voice of Rhaast, passed away this weekend," the statement said.

"For the voice of a Darkin, Sam was a bastion of light. It was an honour to work with him and he will live on as a part of Runeterra forever.

"Thank you Sam."