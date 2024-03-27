Report: Smilegate Barcelona has closed

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Smilegate Barcelona has reportedly been shuttered after four years of operation.

As reported by VGC, world director Stephane Blais shared the news via social media.

In his post, he said, "As our industry is starting to look more and more like a game of Battleship, it is our turn to be hit,"

"Smilegate Barcelona is closing down. All employees are being laid off."

Blais' announcement also indicates that he is open to a new role.

When the game studio was launched in 2020, its focus was on AAA development. It was working on an unannounced open-world game.

GamesIndustry has reached out to Smilegate for comment.