Red Rover secures $15m in funding

Red Rover Interactive has closed a $15 million series A funding round led by PUBG firm Krafton.

New investors Tirta Ventures and Overwolf also contributed to the round, alongside returning investors The Games Fund, Behold Ventures, GEM Capital, Lifelike Capital, and Acequia Capital.

The funds will go towards the studio's debut project, a survival title known as Project Coltrane.

Krafton's VP and head of corporate development Maria Park said: "Investing in Red Rover Interactive feels like championing 'the right people' crafting 'the right game'. Their commitment to player-centric, iterative development resonates strongly with PUBG's ethos, emphasising player feedback and iterative design. We have had the privilege of witnessing their immersive development approach firsthand during weekly playtests with players and streamers. The remarkable progress demonstrated in each updated build has been a testament to their passion and expertise."

Red Rover was founded in June 2023 by Funcom, Bohemia Interactive, and Lockwood alumni, who told us they plan to drive "breakout growth" for survival games. The team secured $5 million in funding at launch.