Radical Forge lays off "handful" of staff

Indie studio Radical Forge has been hit with a round of layoffs, with an unspecified number of employees affected.

A spokesperson tells GamesIndustry.biz that the team were notified yesterday that "minor restructuring" was to take place within the company.

"This will mean that there will be a handful of people whose roles or skill sets are no longer needed on current or upcoming projects, and their contracts will end earlier than anticipated," the spokesperson said. "These actions will not affect the delivery of any existing projects.

"This situation is heartbreaking for all involved. We are a very close-knit company and proud of the people-focused culture we have created. We will do everything we can to ease the situation of anyone affected and help them find alternative roles."

Radical Forge was founded in 2017 by CEO Bruce Slater and CTO Freddie Baboard.

The studio has co-developed titles such as Gang Beasts, Sea of Thieves, and Zombie Army 4, and released its first original IP Bright Paw in 2020.

In 2022, the studio received funding from Take-Two publishing label Private Division's Development Fund to support its second original IP currently in development.