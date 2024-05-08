PTW opens new motion capture studio in partnership with Imaginarium Studios

Pole to Win has opened a new motion capture studio at SIDE London, an expansion of its partnership with Imaginarium Studios.

The new studio will allow development teams to record dialogue and motion capture in one place. Developers will now be able to capture the full performance of up to two characters in one space.

"This additional capacity, combined with the ability to simultaneously record an ADR session with HMC and body motion, gives us a high quality and cost-effective turnkey service," said Imaginarium Studios business development manager Alex Hill.

PTW CEO Deborah Kirkham added: "Our partnership with Imaginarium gives our clients end-to-end control over their creative vision – something that all our customers want, but very few service providers can truly offer."

Imaginarium Studios was founded in 2012 by Andy Serkis, and has recently worked on titles such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Alan Wake 2.

Side UK was acquired by PTW in 2012 for an undisclosed sum.