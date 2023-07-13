Polish games industry revenue up 11% year-on-year in 2022
The market sector also reports more than 15,000 people are involved in game production
The Polish games industry generated €1.3 billion throughout 2022, up 11% year-on-year.
A new report from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development, Creative Industries Development Center, and Game Industry Conference in Poland says digital distribution makes up 85% of game sales in the country.
Regarding the workforce, the market also has 494 game producers and publishers.
It includes 15,000 people working in game production; employment growth is at an estimated 16% year-on-year. The report says that the figure would place it as the fastest employment rate in Europe.
Women comprise 24% of the Polish games industry, and foreigners make up over 14.5% of the workforce.
Additionally, the average team size in 2023 is reported to be 31.3 in Poland.