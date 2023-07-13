Polish games industry revenue up 11% year-on-year in 2022

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Polish games industry generated €1.3 billion throughout 2022, up 11% year-on-year.

A new report from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development, Creative Industries Development Center, and Game Industry Conference in Poland says digital distribution makes up 85% of game sales in the country.

Regarding the workforce, the market also has 494 game producers and publishers.

It includes 15,000 people working in game production; employment growth is at an estimated 16% year-on-year. The report says that the figure would place it as the fastest employment rate in Europe.

Women comprise 24% of the Polish games industry, and foreigners make up over 14.5% of the workforce.

Additionally, the average team size in 2023 is reported to be 31.3 in Poland.