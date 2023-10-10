Pikmin 4 holds at No.1 for the third consecutive month | Japan Monthly Charts

Pikmin 4 was the best-selling game in Japan in September, for the third month running.

According to the latest data from Famitsu, Nintendo's title sold another 111,636 copies in the country last month, bringing its cumulative sales to 864,229 units since its launch in July.

The PlayStation 5 version of Armored Core 6, which debuted at No.2 in August, charted at No.3 in September, knocked down one place by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. FromSoftware's title sold an additional 39,845 copies on PS5 during the month.

Nintendo's combined release of Pikmin 1 and 2, which launched on September 22, debuted quite strongly at No.6, selling 23,941 copies.

New entries also included Konami's Super Bomberman R2, which entered the charts at No.12 with 16,021 units sold, and Neowiz's Lies of P on PS5 at No.18 with 10,145 copies.

Looking at hardware sales, Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling console in Japan in September, shifting 307,447 units across its three versions, with the OLED representing the majority of the sales among them.

The PS5 had to settle for No.2 again, selling 181,056 units across its base edition and its digital one.

Meanwhile, Microsoft finally reached an install-base of 500,000 players for its Xbox Series X|S in Japan, as the launch of the Carbon Black Xbox Series S boosted sales of the platform in the country.

Here are Japan's Top Ten best-selling physical games from August 28 to September 24, 2023, courtesy of Famitsu:

Rank Title Publisher 1 Pikmin 4 Nintendo 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3 Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PS5) FromSoftware 4 Pocket Monsters Scarlet/Violet Pokémon 5 Minecraft: Switch Edition Microsoft 6 Pikmin 1 + 2 [NEW] Nintendo 7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo 8 Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 9 Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PS4) FromSoftware 10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo