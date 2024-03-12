Persona 3 Reload is February's top-selling title | Japan Monthly Charts

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

In February, the Nintendo Switch moved 191,000 units across its three models in Japan.

Famitsu's monthly retail sales data from January 29 to February 25 shows that by comparison, Sony's PlayStation 5 console reached 147,000 systems sold during the month.

Regarding physical game sales, Atlus' newly released RPG, Persona 3 Reload, launched on February 2, sold 95,000 titles. Famitsu notes that it is the first time in eight months that a top seller was a PlayStation 5 title. The PlayStation 4 version of the remaker moved 52,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Nintendo's Mario vs. Donkey Kong sold 89,000 units across Switch consoles that month. Cygames' Granblue Fantasy: Relink was the third best-selling title, selling 63,000 copies.

The Mario maker was the top publisher in Japan software sales for the month, with 399,000 boxed titles sold, outpacing Atlus' 153,000 units and Cygames' 93,000 copies.

Regarding physical game units sold during the period, Nintendo had the lion's share at 30%. Atlus was second as it commanded 12% of copies purchased, while Cygames was third, with the sales of its boxed titles making up 7% of the market.

Ranking Platform Title Publisher 1 PS5 Persona 3 Reload Atlus 2 Switch Mario vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo 3 PS5 Granblue Fantasy: Relink Cygames 4 Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo 5 PS4 Persona 3 Reload Atlus 6 Switch Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Spike Chunsoft 7 Switch Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope Konami 8 PS4 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Sega 9 Switch Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Bandai Namco 10 Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo