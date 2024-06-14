Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door debuts at No.1 | Japan Monthly Charts

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door topped the Japan charts in May, moving 115,649 units in the three days after its launch on May 23.

It nearly matched the success of the original GameCube title released in 2004, which shifted 138,000 copies at launch, according to the latest data from Famitsu. That said, the remake is also available digitally via the Nintendo eShop, and those sales are not accounted for here.

Stellar Blade was the second-best selling title last month with 46,424 copies sold, followed by new entry Endless Ocean Luminous at 42,847 which launched on May 2.

The charts were dominated by Nintendo in May, with Stellar Blade being the only title not released on Switch. Games such as Ring Fit Adventure and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also returned to the Top 10, sitting alongside other Nintendo titles such as Super Mario Bros Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime.

Nintendo was also the biggest selling publisher accounting for 48.5% of sales, having generated ¥2.6 billion ($16.5 million) in revenue. This was driven by the success of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Endless Ocean Luminous.

Switch remained the best selling format accounting for 79.9% of sales with 769,886 boxed games sold, followed by PS5 at 144,005 accounting for 15%.

As for hardware, Switch remained at the top with its three models selling a combined 192,824 units. Switch sold an additional 193,000 units in May, bringing its lifetime sales to 32.9 million units. Both models of the PS5 sold 89,207 units, once again led by the disc drive version.

Here are the top ten best-selling boxed games for May 2024: