If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Panos Panay departs Microsoft

The chief product officer leaves after 19 years at the tech firm

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Microsoft has announced that chief product officer Panos Panay is departing the firm.

As reported by Bloomberg, the news was shared with employees in an email today.

Panay originally joined Microsoft in 2004; he moved up the rank overseeing hardware development, including the Microsoft Surface, desktops, and other devices.

In his announcement on social media, Panay said, "After 19 incredible years at Microsoft, I've decided to turn the page and write the next chapter. I'm forever grateful for my time at Microsoft and the amazing people I had the honor to make products with."

Consumer chief marketing officer and corporate vice president Yusuf Mehdi will take on some of Panay's responsibilities.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.