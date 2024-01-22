Palworld sales hit 4m and boasts the fifth highest concurrent Steam players ever

Survival game Palworld has had a sensational launch at the weekend, and has sold over four million units in just three days.

The game, which is still in Early Access, is also available via Xbox Game Pass. Developer PocketPair said yesterday that it was selling 86,000 copies every hour.

Palworld had a peak concurrent Steam player count of 1.29 million over the weekend, which is the fifth highest number in Steam history, according to SteamDB. It sits behind Dota 2 (1.295 million), Lost Ark (1.33 million), Counter-Strike 2 (1.82 million) and PUBG: Battlegrounds (3.26 million), but above the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 (1.05 million), Elden Ring (950,000), New World (913,000), Hogwarts Legacy (879,000) and Baldur's Gate 3 (875,000).

The game has been dubbed 'Pokémon with guns' and was expected to do well, as it boasted 110,000 Steam followers just two weeks ago and was in the Top Ten most Wishlisted games charts. However, this result has far exceeded expectations.

Palworld's success comes despite server issues, which caused PocketPair to hold an emergency meeting with Epic Online Services, and the game continues to have some connectivity issues.

The game has caused some controversy online with users observing similarities to the creatures in Palworld to the designs of Pokémon. However, fans seem satisfied with a 'Very Positive' user rating on Steam.