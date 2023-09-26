Over 243,000 people attended Tokyo Game Show 2023

This year's Tokyo Game Show saw 243,238 participants visit the event, show organiser CESA has confirmed, which is double the attendance of last year.

The 2022 event saw 138,192 participants visit the usual venue of Makuhari Messe, but the entire space wasn't utilised due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2019, TGS had 262,076 visitors in attendance.

As there were no restrictions this year, TGS 2023 utilised the entire venue and visitor numbers were substantially higher as a result, with 96,033 people on the first public day compared to 47,236 last year.

The second public day saw 77,390 people at Makuhari Messe compared to 40,291 in 2022. Despite the increase from last year, 2023's numbers didn't beat the 102,333 participants in 2019.

The number of attendees for business days also increased this year: 33,706 and 36,109 people compared to 23,501 and 27,614. These numbers topped 2019, which saw 33,465 and 34,977 people attend on the same days.

The TGS 2023 also saw a record-breaking number of 2,355 business negotiations through the TGS Business Matching System.

Over 780 companies and organisations from 44 countries and regions were at this year's TGS, spread across four days.

The dates for TGS 2024 have also been announced, taking place from September 26 to 29 at Makuhari Messe.