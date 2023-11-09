Opening of Nintendo's new development centre delayed

The opening of Nintendo's new development centre has been delayed to 2028, following further plans for expansion.

In a note to investors, the platform holder confirmed its original plan to complete construction by 2027 has been revised as it has decided to "up-scale the building."

"This second development centre will play an important role in strengthening our research and development capabilities," said Nintendo.

According to Japanese news site Nikkei (via VGC), the expansion of the building is reportedly due to the platform holder's plan to increase recruitment, resulting in additional floors being needed.

Last April, Nintendo acquired a 10,000 square metre site in Kyoto to build this development for ¥5 billion ($33.1 million).

Construction was initially expected to be completed by December 2027.