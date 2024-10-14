Game Freak confirms staff data was hacked during data breach

Game Freak has confirmed that a data breach resulting in the leak of employee data occurred in August 2024.

The firm issued a statement (as translated by Nintendo Everything) which said 2,606 cases of current, former, and contract worker information had been accessed.

"Game Freak discovered that personal information of employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorised access to our server by a third party," the statement read. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern caused to all those involved."

It continued: "We have already rebuilt and inspected the server, and will strive to prevent recurrence by further strengthening our security measures."

The data breach also included the alleged codenames for the Switch 2, the next generation of Pokémon games, and an unannounced title, as reported by Nintendo Life.

It was also said to contain source code for games such as Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, meeting summaries, and information about unreleased shows and films.