Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo cancelled due to threats against staff

Nintendo has cancelled its upcoming fan event in Tokyo after "persistently receiving threats" against its employees.

The cancellation was announced via a statement online, spotted by Eurogamer. Nintendo does not detail the nature of the threats, but added that they have spread to target both the staff and spectators of the upcoming Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals.

Citing its priority for safety, Nintendo has decided to postpone these finals, as well as the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024 – all of which were due to take place during Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo.

New dates will be announced when they have been decided.

Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo was announced last week, and was due to run from January 20 to 21 in the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre.

It follows the debut Nintendo Live, which ran alongside PAX West in Seattle back in August. The fan event featured playable games (including the then-upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder), photo opportunities, musical performances and on-stage tournaments.