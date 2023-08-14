Nintendo, Limited Run and Kepler join the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit at PAX

More huge platform holders, investors and publishers have signed-up to the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit at PAX this month.

Nintendo, Limited Run, Kowloon Nights, Kepler, Hooded Horse, Retrovibe and Serenity Forge have all signed-up to meet indie developers and their games at the event.

The Investment Summit at PAX will take place at the Seattle Convention Center on Thursday, August 31st. Tickets are on sale now and start from $50 + booking fee.

Already, more than 60 game developers have signed-up to the event. They'll be looking to meet investors, publishers and platforms that include Agnitio Capital, Hiro Capital, Hooded Horse, Kabam, Kepler, Kowloon Nights, Limited Run, London Venture Partners, Nintendo, Phoenixx Inc, Retrovibe, Secret Mode, Serenity Forge, Skystone Games, Snail Games USA, Square Enix Collective, TinyBuild, Thunderful, Valve, Whitethorn Games, Ysbryd Games and many more to be announced.

This year's event, the first since 2019, is headlined by a keynote fireside chat with Shawn Layden, the former chairman of PlayStation Studios, and current advisor to various games businesses such as Tencent and Streamline Media.

Layden will be discussing current games industry trends, how we got here and where we are going.

Joining Layden in the keynote position is Jen MacLean from Xbox, who will be discussing what the platform holder is looking for from third-party developers in a firside chat.

Another big talk is from Valve, who will be sharing details on how visibility works on Steam during a live talk.

The event is headline sponsored by Hello Neighbor publisher tinyBuild, who will also be speaking at the event. CEO Alex Nichiporchik will discuss the importance of emergent gameplay, and why the industry is not seeing enough games with it.

The final speakers will be announced later this week.

The heart of the event will be our meeting system, where developers, publishers and investors can connect throughout the afternoon. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are $50 (+ booking fee) for developers and $200 (+ booking fee) for publishers and investors. Tickets include the conference, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments and two days of access to PAX West.

Developers and publishers who are exhibiting at PAX are able to attend the event for free. Simply contact Kevin Brady to receive details of how to sign-up.

Some limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact George Corner for more details.