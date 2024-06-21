Nintendo Direct and the year ahead | GI Microcast

You can now download or watch the latest episode of the GI Microcast, which covers (among other things) the latest Nintendo Direct.

We discuss the line-up shown with new Mario, Zelda and Metroid titles on display, and ponder what this says about the Switch's final year before its successor arrives. We also look at the untapped potential for the Metroid franchise.

From there, we weigh up the showcases from each of the platform holders and the implications for those businesses as well as the wider market. And, inevitably, the conversation turns to ongoing turbulence felt across the industry, and when we might start to see signs of recovery in the wake of various layoffs and studio closures.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.