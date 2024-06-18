Metroid Prime 4 and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom headline Nintendo Direct

During today's Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was given a release window for 2025, while a new addition in the Legend of Zelda series sees the titular princess finally become a playable character.

Metroid Prime 4 was initially announced back at E3 in 2017, with Bandai Namco Studios at the helm. In the seven years since, the game restarted development in 2019 under Retro Studios – the original developer of the series – and is finally set to release next year.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sees Zelda step into the protagonist role to save Link, supported by a new ability that enables her to copy and paste objects and enemies. The game is set for release on September 26, 2024, alongside a new Hyrule Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo also debuted the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi series in nine years, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, set for release on November 7, 2024.

Elsewhere, Nintendo showcased Square Enix's RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension, from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu. Previously an Apple Arcade exclusive, its release window is set for winter 2024.

A new title in the Mario Party series was also announced, Super Mario Party Jamboree, set for release on October 17, 2024. Up to 20 players can play together online with five new game boards in addition to two returning ones.

Originally released on Nintendo Wii, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be available on Switch on January 16, 2025. The game features 80 levels, as well as additional levels from the original 3DS version.

Meanwhile, a collection of seven arcade games from the Marvel vs Capcom Collection were announced for release on Switch sometime this year.

More titles are also making their way to Nintendo Switch Online including Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords and Metroid Zero Mission, in addition to a mature games selection for the N64 with Turok and Perfect Dark as launch titles. All games are available from today.

The NES Edition of the Nintendo World Championships was also announced, set to launch on July 18, 2024.

Beyond that, Ubisoft's Just Dance 2025 Edition will release during October 2024, and Annapurna Interactive's Stray is making its way to Switch this winter.

Square Enix also announced the remake of Dragon Quest 3, coming out on November 14, 2024, and remakes for the first and second instalments set for release next year.

Finally, Capcom revealed the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection for Switch, including the sequel which was previously exclusive to Japan, available from September 6, 2024.